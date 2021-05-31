THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $74,021.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.