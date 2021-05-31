Thingschain (TIC) Trading 70.8% Higher This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $83,072.04 and approximately $385.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

