Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 29th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

In other news, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,870.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,967 shares of company stock valued at $498,637 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

