Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $13.23 on Monday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

