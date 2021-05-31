Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.68.

Shares of TOU traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$29.75. 466,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,120. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$30.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.08.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6459059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,778,837 shares in the company, valued at C$216,188,517.85. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

