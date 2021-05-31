Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce sales of $103.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the highest is $103.57 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 133,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.85.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

