TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $648.84 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $650.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.