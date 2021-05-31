TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the April 29th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TRU opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
