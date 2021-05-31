TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

