TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

TSC opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

