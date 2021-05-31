Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.56.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$159.94. 65,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$50.10 and a 52 week high of C$164.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 37.93.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

