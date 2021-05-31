TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 980,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,274. The company has a market capitalization of $583.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,914 shares of company stock worth $573,681. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

