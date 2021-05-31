TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Financial Review

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TSR and OBIC Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares TSR and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -0.22% -2.41% -0.68% OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $59.12 million 0.27 -$1.13 million N/A N/A OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TSR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

