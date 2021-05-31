TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Get TUI alerts:

TUIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.