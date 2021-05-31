Tutti Frutti Hits Market Capitalization of $594,261.40 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $594,261.40 and $36,099.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

