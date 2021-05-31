Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $336.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 1-year low of $182.12 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day moving average is $353.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Twilio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 137.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter worth $462,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

