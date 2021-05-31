Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,356 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $25,832,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 515,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.