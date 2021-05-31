Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $13.48 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,675 shares of company stock worth $11,402,444. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.21. 73,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,991. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

