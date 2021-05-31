Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after buying an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $16,656,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $7,319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $5,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

VERX traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 275,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,307. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

