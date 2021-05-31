Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,750 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.35. 651,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

