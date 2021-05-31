Tygh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Sterling Construction makes up approximately 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Sterling Construction worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. 1,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.