Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $62,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.60. 961,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

