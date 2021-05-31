Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $403.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

