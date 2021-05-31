UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

