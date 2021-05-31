Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.36. 2,904,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,421. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: Market Perform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.