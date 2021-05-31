Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $17.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $345.36. 2,904,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,421. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.19. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

