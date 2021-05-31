Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $375.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $345.36 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

