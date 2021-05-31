Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.20 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $819,192.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

