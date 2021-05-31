Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.01 on Monday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

