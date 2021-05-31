Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.