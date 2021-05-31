Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 30,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $648,300 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.