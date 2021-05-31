Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 30,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,199. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $689.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $648,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

