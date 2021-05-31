Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post sales of $82.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $54.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $332.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 3,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,687. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

