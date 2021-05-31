UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

