Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.40 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

