Validity Trading 45.3% Higher Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and $26,638.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.90 or 0.00704917 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,315,900 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,556 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

