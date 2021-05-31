Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $64.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

