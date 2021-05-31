Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

