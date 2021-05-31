Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 89.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

