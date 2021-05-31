Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $386.13 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

