Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

