Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

