Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $360.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.65.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

