Veil Price Tops $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1,728.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

