Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.65. 5,626,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $2,903,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,848,554 shares of company stock valued at $29,012,452. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

