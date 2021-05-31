VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.92 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.37.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

