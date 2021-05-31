Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $260.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.