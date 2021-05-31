Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,375,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.