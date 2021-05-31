Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $55.51.

