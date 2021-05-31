Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after buying an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

