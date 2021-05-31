Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 387,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 83,674 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after buying an additional 150,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $23.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.